HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

RNAZ opened at $0.23 on Thursday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics

About TransCode Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

