HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.
TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %
RNAZ opened at $0.23 on Thursday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics
About TransCode Therapeutics
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TransCode Therapeutics
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.