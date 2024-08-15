HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2028 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.