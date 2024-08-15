HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $405.00 to $438.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. HCA Healthcare traded as high as $372.01 and last traded at $371.83, with a volume of 107118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $368.86.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.28.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.76.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

