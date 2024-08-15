HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Down to $60.58

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.58, but opened at $58.98. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 235,038 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

