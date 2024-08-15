Head to Head Contrast: Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) & Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER)

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bridger Aerospace Group and Akso Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bridger Aerospace Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 71.73%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridger Aerospace Group -73.43% N/A -19.72% Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Akso Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridger Aerospace Group $73.25 million 2.01 -$77.36 million ($1.75) -1.79 Akso Health Group $2.41 million 9.97 -$1.36 million N/A N/A

Akso Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

