Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $8.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hello Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,632 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 994.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,617,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 1,469,500 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Hello Group during the second quarter valued at $4,566,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Hello Group by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,001,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 654,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hello Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,716,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 633,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

MOMO stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $985.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

