Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET) Insider Melanie Blake Purchases 2,781 Shares

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HETGet Free Report) insider Melanie Blake bought 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £5,005.80 ($6,391.47).

Henderson European Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

HET opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.34) on Thursday. Henderson European Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 173.79 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 192 ($2.45).

About Henderson European Trust

(Get Free Report)

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.