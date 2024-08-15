Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

Shares of HIBB opened at $87.49 on Thursday. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Hibbett in the second quarter valued at about $869,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the second quarter valued at about $11,387,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the second quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Hibbett by 8.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the second quarter valued at about $13,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

