HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) PT Lowered to C$3.25

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.
