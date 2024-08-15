HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get HNI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HNI

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. HNI has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $56.13.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HNI will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $543,308.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $96,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $543,308.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,384 shares of company stock worth $5,697,489. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HNI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HNI by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 206,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HNI by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.