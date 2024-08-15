Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 1,805,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 3,395,555 shares.The stock last traded at $347.90 and had previously closed at $345.81.

The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $352.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

