Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Up 1.9% After Earnings Beat

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $357.76 and last traded at $356.66. 924,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,409,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.07.

The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 189,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 111.3% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $37,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market cap of $352.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

