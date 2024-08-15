Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 25.000-29.000 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $185.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.58. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $224.52.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
