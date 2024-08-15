Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICHR. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ichor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Ichor has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.94.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

