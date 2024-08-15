IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Buys £157.32 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite bought 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,748 ($22.32) per share, with a total value of £157.32 ($200.87).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMI alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, Roy Twite purchased 8 shares of IMI stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,790 ($22.85) per share, for a total transaction of £143.20 ($182.84).

IMI Trading Up 0.5 %

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,764 ($22.52) on Thursday. IMI plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,429 ($18.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,911 ($24.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. The firm has a market cap of £4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,818.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,802.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,790.13.

IMI Cuts Dividend

About IMI

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 2,989.69%.

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.