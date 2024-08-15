Imunon’s (IMNN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Imunon Price Performance

Imunon stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Imunon has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

Get Imunon alerts:

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imunon will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.