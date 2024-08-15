Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Up 177.9% in July

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 177.9% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Incannex Healthcare Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ IXHL opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Incannex Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

Get Incannex Healthcare alerts:

Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

About Incannex Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Incannex Healthcare by 57.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 80,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Incannex Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Incannex Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incannex Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incannex Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.