Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Up 177.9% in July

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 177.9% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Incannex Healthcare Trading Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ IXHL opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Incannex Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.
Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare
About Incannex Healthcare
Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Incannex Healthcare
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Incannex Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incannex Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.