InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.51. 4,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 11,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Company Profile

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

