Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. 214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Ingenia Communities Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.