Insider Buying: Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Acquires 595,379 Shares of Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider George F. Canjar bought 595,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £41,676.53 ($53,213.14).
Chariot Stock Performance
Chariot stock opened at GBX 6.59 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £70.51 million, a PE ratio of -329.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.04. Chariot Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.04 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.48 ($0.22).
Chariot Company Profile
