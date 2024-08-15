Insider Buying: Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Acquires 595,379 Shares of Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider George F. Canjar bought 595,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £41,676.53 ($53,213.14).

Chariot Stock Performance

Chariot stock opened at GBX 6.59 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £70.51 million, a PE ratio of -329.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.04. Chariot Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.04 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.48 ($0.22).

Chariot Company Profile

Featured Stories

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

