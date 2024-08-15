Insider Buying: NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Insider Acquires 17,254 Shares of Stock

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Burton acquired 17,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £29,849.42 ($38,112.13).

NWF Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWF opened at GBX 170 ($2.17) on Thursday. NWF Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 247 ($3.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.05 million, a P/E ratio of 944.44 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.88.

NWF Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

Featured Stories

