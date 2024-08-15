Insider Selling: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Insider Sells 20,004 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.09. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.