Insider Selling: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Sells 59,787 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 59,787 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $2,029,768.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,811,783 shares in the company, valued at $95,460,032.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $3,182,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $381,373.90.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,976,106.50.

On Monday, July 29th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.65. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 800.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 44,422,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after buying an additional 39,486,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 183,754 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 18.2% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 107.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 648,569 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

