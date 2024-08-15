Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.25, for a total value of C$169,750.00.

Jennifer Cochrane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

On Thursday, August 8th, Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.00, for a total value of C$123,000.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$122.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of C$10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$100.81 and a 1 year high of C$135.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$122.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$124.20.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toromont Industries

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.