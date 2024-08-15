Insider Selling: Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Sells 2,931,127 Shares of Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) insider Nelson Peltz sold 2,931,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,738 ($60.50), for a total value of £138,876,797.26 ($177,319,710.50).

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,747 ($60.61) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,509.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,186.09. The company has a market cap of £118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,109.78, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. Unilever PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.99) and a one year high of GBX 4,920 ($62.82).

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.96 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.74. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 6,533.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULVR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($47.24) to GBX 4,000 ($51.07) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($63.33) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

