Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $38.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intapp shares last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 637,947 shares trading hands.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTA. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 634.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 239.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Intapp by 218.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intapp Trading Up 12.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 0.61.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
