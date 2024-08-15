Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
VBF opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
