Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.