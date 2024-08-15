Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance
Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
