Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $24,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $68.33 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

