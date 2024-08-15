Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1,272.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,060 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 559,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 272,997 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 126,850 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,058.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $9,380,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

RWL opened at $93.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.58. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $74.60 and a 52-week high of $96.55. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.