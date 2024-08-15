Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IIM opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.80.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
