Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IIM opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

