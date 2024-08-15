Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Teradata (TDC)

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2024 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Teradata was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/6/2024 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $49.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Teradata was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/6/2024 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $37.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Teradata is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Teradata had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 60.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,827,000 after buying an additional 808,691 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 808,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 114,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 57.6% in the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 99,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

