Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,426 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 289% compared to the typical volume of 624 call options.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 525.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 597.1% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 54.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Trading Down 1.7 %

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $60.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

