Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 33,283 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 165% compared to the average daily volume of 12,536 call options.

International Paper Stock Up 2.0 %

International Paper stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $133,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

