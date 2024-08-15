Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 26,910 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average daily volume of 20,648 call options.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.70. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of 3M

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 689.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

