iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $64.35 and last traded at $67.14, with a volume of 245737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

Specifically, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $666,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.25.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $58,311,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,793,000 after purchasing an additional 293,710 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 420,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,823,000 after purchasing an additional 268,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,522,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,132,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

