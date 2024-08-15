iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of TLH opened at $108.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.33. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $110.63.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

