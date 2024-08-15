iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Down 29.0% in July

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,559 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIA opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

