iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.33 and last traded at $87.27. Approximately 701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.94.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average is $85.08.

About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

