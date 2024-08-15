iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.05 and last traded at $39.21. 1,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $72.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned about 0.49% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (XJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US small-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJR was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

