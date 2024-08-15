iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.69. Approximately 1,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63.

About iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF

The iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of global technology companies that focus on two primary themes: cloud computing and 5G. Holdings are weighted by market-cap within each theme. IDAT was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

