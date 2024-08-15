iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,087 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

