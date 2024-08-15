iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 8,289 shares.The stock last traded at $181.94 and had previously closed at $180.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.03 and its 200 day moving average is $178.74. The stock has a market cap of $958.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2,271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,998,000.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

