iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 51,027 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 169% compared to the typical volume of 19,004 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $95.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

