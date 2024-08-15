Jagdeep Singh Sells 192,270 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $1,057,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,450,891.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jagdeep Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Jagdeep Singh sold 79,006 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $397,400.18.

On Monday, July 8th, Jagdeep Singh sold 113,264 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $570,850.56.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $1,028,644.50.

On Friday, May 31st, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $1,124,838.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 4.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 80.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $1,950,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 36.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

