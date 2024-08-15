James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $991.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. James Hardie Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JHX opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JHX. Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

