Jeffrey D. Lorenger Sells 72,102 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $3,556,070.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,642,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HNI Stock Up 0.2 %

HNI stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

HNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of HNI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of HNI by 5.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 6.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HNI by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of HNI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

