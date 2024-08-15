Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JLL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

JLL opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $254.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

