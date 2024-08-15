JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Trading Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 356 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 358 ($4.57). 184,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 216,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359 ($4.58).

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £289.94 million, a PE ratio of -7,160.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 367.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 355.44.

Get JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 1.12%. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32,000.00%.

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.