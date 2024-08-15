JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $91.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNTX. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.09.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BNTX

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $84.85 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.70 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,984,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in BioNTech by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BioNTech by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 341,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in BioNTech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after purchasing an additional 131,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,961,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.